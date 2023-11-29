Every city and town seems to have a “candy cane lane,” where home-owners go all-out decorating for Christmas. Funny you should say that.

It’s the setting for the new holiday film “Candy Cane Lane.”

Eddie Murphy stars as a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas decoration’s contest.

Yule be happy to know, Eddie Murphy is ready for Christmas in the new movie “Candy Cane Lane.”

Reggie Hudlin/director: “‘Candy Cane Lane’ is everything we love about Christmas. It starts with that sense of community and competition.”

Eddie is so obsessed with winning, he’s willing to sell his soul to be number one.

Be careful what you wish for.

His deal with the elf brings the lyrics of the “12 days of Christmas” to life, And it’s ain’t pretty.

Director Reggie Hudlin let Eddie, Tracee Ellis Ross and co-stars do their thing on set.

Reggie Hudlin: “You encourage everyone to get in there, have fun, and jam.”

Years ago, Reggie worked with Murphy on “Boomerang” and knew he would be perfect for the part.

Reggie Hudlin: “It was great to work with Eddie again, we had such a great time. We both love Christmas so we just had fun everyday.”

The film also shows what happened to the elf’s previous Christmas “clients” when they made a pact with the devil.

