TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — As the Middleton High School marching band was learning one of Sheeran’s iconic songs, students were in awe as he walked in with his signature guitar in hand and surprised the group with an exclusive concert on Friday. Along with a private show, the musician gave each student a free ticket to his already sold-out show at Raymond James Stadium, Saturday night

“It was just an extremely amazing experience,” said MHS Marching Tiger Band head drum major Torrey Williams. “Some of them said they had never been to a concert like that before.”

The band members, including their teacher Abraham Tejeda, lived in the moment as they experienced this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I could just see the joy in their eyes, man,” said Tejeda. “I mean, they sent me some pictures. It was a truly great experience. The concert was outstanding and Ed Sheeran did an amazing job. I’m so glad that that was my first concert experience.”

Some were brought to tears as he sang some of his hit songs, signed autographs and took selfies with the students.

“It was crazy. It was like it was surreal, really. He just appeared and it was really just like a moment that I’ll never forget,” said Williams.

Williams said he and his band were the underdogs for a long time. Sheeran’s visit lifted the students’ spirits and made them feel like they were rewarded for all their hard work.

“We’ve been that band that everyone’s looked down on because we’ve been a smaller band,” said Williams. “Before this year we only had 10 people and now we have 60 this year so to get blessed after so much hard work all year long by seeing Ed Sheeran and someone who is a star not even in this country it’s just it’s like a huge blessing.”

Another regular day at band practice turned out to be a memory these students will never forget.

“To end our year that way, I mean, we had a battle of the bands about two weeks ago and we were selling ourselves and man what a great way to end the year but having Ed Sheeran come into our classroom and play for those kids and offering them tickets to the concert was literally a lifetime opportunity that I am so grateful for.”

The popular musician gave them another reason to be grateful as he donated several guitars to the school’s music department.

