Eat sushi as its sliced at Azabu Miami Beach

Deep in the back of one of South Beach’s best restaurants sits another of South Beach’s best restaurants. They’re both serving food flown in fresh from Japan, but the menus are different. On one of them, they’re doing the ordering for you.

We know of some restaurants that are hidden gems, but we found a spot that has a hidden restaurant.

Mahmood Abousalem: “Azabu Miami Beach is two restaurants under one roof. We have the robata concept and the den, which is a secret sushi room.”

Azabu inside the Stanton Hotel on South Beach serves up grilled Japanese specialties in the main restaurant.

Or go for sushi — in the secret den.

Mahmood Abousalem: “There is a secret passage that leads you through the kitchen into the secret sushi room.”

This spot is for sushi lovers who aren’t picky.

Mahmood Abousalem: “When you are dining in the den, you can’t get the main restaurant menu. The den menu is the omakase prix fixe menu. Omakase literally means chef’s choice.”

And if you like a leisurely dining experience, this place is for you.

Mahmood Abousalem: “The food is served piece by piece, as it is in Japan. When you are sitting down, the chef is literately slicing the fish in front of you and putting it on the rice and serving it to you once piece at a time.”

The sushi is sliced fresh, and you get plenty.

Mahmood Abousalem: “We offer you two choices on the menu. The $120 menu or $110 menu. Each menu is either eight or 10 courses.”

Space is limited. The den only seats 16 people, so make reservations. You’ll be glad you did.

Mahmood Abousalem: “Once you are into the den, and we close the door, you will feel like you are transported into Tokyo.”

Genesis Palmero, customer: “It definitely creates a different kind of feel. You don’t feel like it’s a regular restaurant. It’s like your own little place.”

The den can’t be seen in the main restaurant, so you don’t even know it’s there … unless you’re in the know.

Mahmood Abousalem: “When you leave the den, you come out of a different door, so the guests in the restaurant never see you leave.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Azabu Miami Beach

161 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 276-0520

http://azabuglobal.com/

