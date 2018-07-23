Eat or drink your bloody mary at Ocean2000’s do-it-yourself bar

A good brunch is usually filled with food and drinks, but we found a spot that’s raising the bar. They’re giving you so much food for your bloody marys, you can almost eat it with a fork.

Raise a glass to bloody marys!

That’s because Ocean2000 at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort has a brunch item you’re sure to like.

Mitch Blaylock, server: “Ocean2000 is a seafood restaurant right on the ocean in Fort Lauderdale. There is nothing like it in South Florida. We are literally right on the beach.”

Every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., guests can fill up on Ocean2000’s all-you-can-eat-and-drink brunch, and that includes the do-it-yourself bloody mary bar.

Mitch Blaylock: “Our bloody mary bar is unique in that we have 50 ingredients, and we invite our guests to create your own bloody mary.”

This cocktail usually mixes vodka and tomato juice — but here they’re spicing things up.

Mitch Blaylock: “Bloody mary is kind of a plain drink, but we encourage the guest to make it fun and create their own.”

Start out by picking one of the half dozen seasonings for your glass’ rim. A bartender adds vodka and a tomato juice base.

Then it’s up to you.

Mitch Blaylock: “The great thing about our bloody mary bar is, you can make it a meal or make it a drink.”

From cheese to bacon, shrimp to celery, olives to onions — they’ve got it all.

Mitch Blaylock: “I’ve seen some bloody marys that look like a salad bar.”

And if you are daring, add a kick.

Mitch Blaylock: “We have the crushed Scotch bonnet pepper, which is one of the spiciest out there.”

The Sunday brunch costs $65, and the do-it-yourself bloody mary bar is part of this all-you-can-eat-and-drink experience.

David Martorana, customer: “It’s like being a kid in a candy store. There are so many things, I love it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ocean2000 at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort

2000 N Ocean Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

(954) 568-9431

http://www.pelicanbeach.com/ocean2000.aspx

