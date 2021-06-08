There’s always something happening on Las Olas Boulevard.

The heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale is popping with restaurants, boutiques and other cool go-to spots.

Deco hit the pavement to check out a trio of places that visitors and locals are raving about.

Eating, and drinking, and shopping. That’s what Las Olas is all about.

And you can do it all on the boulevard at Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar & Store.

Arturo Coronel: “It’s catered to our guests to casually come in, order at the order counter, sit down, and then allow our bartenders to make their drinks and serve up their favorite dishes. And why not stop by in our store and shop afterwards?”

Think about it. Good food, good drinks, good music, good vibes.

And then, time to shop.

It’s like you died and went to heaven — kind of.

Arturo Coronel: “You feel like you’re somewhere, you’ve escaped, you’re not in the city, you’re on vacation.”

Popeye, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali — they’re all hanging out, along with tons of other great stuff, at Unique Treasures.

Joelie Pope: “We feature items that are really unusual and mostly pop art stuff. We have maybe 200 different styles. I mean, it’s a huge collection.”

“Huge” is right!

Walking around this collectibles gallery, you’re surrounded by high-priced chandeliers, inexpensive tchotchkes, and everything in-between. You might even feel like you’re in a museum, with one big difference.

Joelie Pope: “But the difference between a museum and my store is that you can buy anything you want here.”

Brie, customer: “There’s a lot of amazing stuff here, very different than anything I’ve seen. There’s just a lot of uniqueness in this store.”

When it’s time to cool out on the boulevard, make it over to the Hyatt Centric Las Olas and get your key for room 901. You’ll like what you’ll find there.

Katherine Beja-McLennan: “901 is a guest room converted into a speakeasy where our local residents and guests can enjoy craft cocktails and delicious bites.”

You’ll enjoy a lot more than that once you’re inside 901.

The lights are low, the vibes are chill — “intimate” and “seductive” are two words that come to mind — and with your very own bartender and waiter taking care of you, all you have to do is kick back and unwind.

Katherine Beja-McLennan: “It allows people to gather together after not being able to gather for so long.”

Gigi, patron: “It’s private, it’s exciting. Every time I come here, there are new drinks, new bartenders, so I think it’s great.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.