Eat, drink and shop at Thrift Shop in Downtown Miami

We love thrift shopping as much as the next fashionista. But you know what we also enjoy? Food and drinks. And we deserve to have all three at once! Luckily, there’s a new spot where you can party, then spend the rest of your money on clothes!

Looking for a deal and a drink?

Thrift Shop in Downtown Miami is putting a spin on your average watering hole.

Travis Rogers, co-owner: “Thrift Shop is essentially a place where people can come, have some fun drinks and then walk out accidentally in a different outfit.”

So, is it a bar first, or a thrift shop first?

Does it really matter?

We’re here for both!

Travis Rogers: “We were lucky enough that the bar already had the bones and guts, and it had this rustic feeling, so playing on that and vintage, we were able to tie these two ideas together and create something that I think Miami’s never seen.”

You know the saying, “shop ’till you drop”?

In here, it’s “shop ’till you fall asleep or pass out.”

Thrift Shop is open Thursday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.!

Travis Rogers: “I think we’re the only thrift shop open until 5 a.m., in Miami or anywhere else.”

And check this out — when you’re in the shop, you just walk into the “fitting room” and find yourself right at the bar.

Time for drinks!

Travis Rogers: “Our bestseller is our Thrifter Kiss. It’s a tequila with a cayenne pepper. It’s a spicy, fun drink, especially if you’re a tequila fan.”

There’s also the Flight For Your Right.

Travis Rogers: “It’s a twist on a gin aviation drink.”

Meanwhile, you’ve got games to play inside and a food truck outside.

This is extreme thrifting!

Stephanie Hausammann, patron: “It’s a very unique place. I’ve never seen this concept before. I think it’s pretty cool that you can come and shop, drink, or have a drink and then shop.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Thrift Shop

28 NE 14th St.

Miami, FL 33132

(786) 261-1496

https://www.thriftshopmia.com/

