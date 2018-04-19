Eat, drink and play at Wynwood Life Festival

Wynwood is a great place to party, and never more than this weekend. Deco crowd control correspondent Chris Van Vliet is here to give us the details.

Wynwood has become one of the hottest places to dine and drink in South Florida, as well as take in some amazing art. Now an event this weekend celebrates all Wynwood has to offer. We got the scoop on Wynwood Life.

Wynwood comes alive this weekend for the sixth annual Wynwood Life Festival.

Tony Albelo, festival co-founder: “In every corner of the festival, there’s gonna be something happening at all times.”

The event brings everything Miami’s hippest neighborhood has to offer — under one roof!

Tony Albelo: “Wynwood is comprised of four pillars: art, music, food and fashion — and this weekend, you get to see a little of all of those things.”

This is Wynwood — so you know there’s going to be amazing art.

Tony Albelo: “Wynwood Life is about art, so we came up with this concept of these giant spray paint cans.”

Tony Albelo: “We partnered with Luis Berros, a Miami artist, and also Trek6. We’re unveiling two of their cans this weekend.”

Party people will enjoy food and drink from some of the area’s hottest dining destinations.

Tony Albelo: “Not only do you get to eat great food, but we have cooking demos. We have Racket, which is a Wynwood staple. They have one of their signature dishes they’re preparing.”

Musical acts include Peach Fuzz and Otto von Schirach — a Miami artist known for pushing the envelope…

Tony Albelo: “You’ve never seen him, you gotta come out.”

Fashion takes center stage this year with collections from Bloomingdale’s.

Jonathan Torres, Bloomingdale’s: “We have about 12 to 15 runways scheduled for the weekend. You’re gonna see what’s going on right now, like the must-have looks for the season.”

So if you haven’t experienced Wynwood like a local — this may be the perfect time to do it.

Tony Albelo: “If you’re curious about Wynwood, maybe you don’t make it out here, you’re out in Kendall, you’re in Pembroke Pines, this is a great weekend to come, enjoy the restaurants, come to the festival.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday. Best of all — Wynwood Life is free.

FOR MORE INFO:

Wynwood Life Festival

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 461-2700

https://www.wynwoodlife.com/

