Eat bigger and spicier at Chuy’s Tex-Mex in Doral

They say everything is bigger in Texas … and it’s true. Now a Lone Star State staple is bringing their giant flavors — and portions — to South Florida.

If you have a “queso” the blues, we have the cure.

Chuy’s Doral has something you will want to “taco” ’bout.

Doug Crawford: “Chuy’s Doral is a great, fresh Tex-Mex restaurant with authentic border Texas food.”

This Austin-based restaurant has been around for years — and the new Doral location is their first in South Florida.

Doug Crawford: “We’ve been trying to get down here for a long time. We love the idea of South Florida.”

Emmalee Rodriguez: “When I found out they are coming to Miami, I got really happy. I came here recently with my friend the last time, and I love it.”

Everything is made fresh. You can even check out the tortillas being made in the front of the dining room.

Doug Crawford: “Every tortilla is being made throughout the shift. When you eat an enchilada at Chuy’s, the tortilla was made within the last hour or two.”

The flavors and the sauces at Chuy’s run the gamut from mild to super spicy.

Doug Crawford: “It’s called Tex-Mex because it’s based on flavors from Rio Grande Valley, between Texas and Mexico.”

And — there’s something for everyone here.

Doug Crawford: “Chuy’s is known for a number of really great dishes. One is our Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom. It’s fresh roasted chicken enchilada with a Boom-Boom cheese sauce. We have big-as-your-face burritos, we have combination plates that have all kinds of variety.”

It wouldn’t be Tex-Mex without tequila in your drinks.

Doug Crawford: “We infuse one of our tequilas with green chili.”

And Chuy’s has a special that’s “nacho” average happy hour.

Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Chuy’s offers a free nacho bar served up in a classic car.

Doug Crawford: “We offer a nacho car, and the nacho car has refried beans, ground beef, queso, chips.”

And from the wooden fish on the ceiling, to the ode to Elvis, to the pictures of customer’s dogs on the wall, the decor is as big and bold as the food.

Doug Crawford: “When you bring a picture of your dog, you get a free appetizer.”

Doug Crawford: “We serve big plates and big portions. If you want to eat just a little bit and take it home, that’s OK, because you will have enough on the plate to have two meals in one.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Chuy’s Doral

8001 NW 36th St.

Doral, FL 33166

(786) 646-9986

https://www.chuys.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.