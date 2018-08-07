Eat among the stars at Mastro’s newest SoFlo location

In L.A., all the stars dine at Mastro’s. Chris has even eaten there once. But it’s cool because you never know which celebrity you might sit next to. That’s because the food is star quality. And now, we don’t have to travel to the other coast to get it because Mastro’s opened up in South Florida, and we’ve got the skinny on the newest member in town.

Kathleen Calkins, manager: “This is our sweet 16. This is our 16th Mastro’s.”

How sweet it is!

Things are sizzling at Mastro’s Ocean Club’s newest location — in Fort Lauderdale.

Kathleen Calkins: “We think Fort Lauderdale is a perfect fit for Mastro’s Ocean Club because of all of the waterfront property.”

While the water may be a feast for your eyes, the restaurant promises to offer a feast big enough to fill your appetite.

Kathleen Calkins: “Mastro’s is known for our large, customizable seafood towers.”

From lobster to shrimp to oysters — you can choose what goes in it.

Kathleen Calkins: “It is made on dry ice that smokes and follows it through the dining room.”

And it’s definitely a show stopper, but don’t just take our word for it.

Caitlin Saucier, customer: “It’s pretty impressive when it comes out, definitely Instagram-worthy. And you have everything from oyster, lobster, crab, so if you’re a big seafood fan, everything’s there.”

Of course, that’s not all they offer.

Kathleen Calkins: “We have handmade sushi made in-house. We have lots of seafood features, as well as prime steaks.”

Some of those steaks include this bad boy: a 48-ounce porterhouse and these 12-ounce A5’s, which are high-priced Japanese steaks. They cost $200!

It’s not all expensive. Entrees here start at around $35.

There’s also dishes specific to this location, like the snapper and the grouper.

Kathleen Calkins: “We want to make sure that in every community that we’re in, we have dishes that are just for that community.”

It doesn’t end there.

For sides, you can get anything from Brussel sprouts to lobster mashed potatoes, which are a restaurant staple.

Kathleen Calkins: “It is a generous portion of our garlic mashed potatoes, topped with a one and a quarter pound lobster. It is a fan favorite, for sure.”

If that doesn’t make your mouth water, the Mastro’s butter cake will.

And the drinks here aren’t too shabby either.

Kathleen Calkins: “We have three drinks that smoke. We have our signature lemon drop, we have the Mastro’s cosmopolitan. And we also do a delicious apple-tini.”

Cheers!

Good food, drinks and water views — I’ll drink to that!

FOR MORE INFO:

Mastro’s Ocean Club

3000 NE 32nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

(954) 561-4800

https://www.mastrosrestaurants.com/