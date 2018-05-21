(WSVN) - Stir in some tasty Italian zest into some some of your favorite pasta dishes with a sauce that’s as tasty as it is easy to make. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Easy Pasta Sauce

Ingredients:

¼ cup olive oil

5 garlic cloves

16 ounces crushed tomatoes

1 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

Method of Preparation:

– Put the olive oil into a sauce pan over low heat.

– Add in the whole garlic cloves until the garlic releases and then press down on the garlic to break it up.

– Pour in 2 cups of crushed tomatoes. (I use store bought from a box.)

– Add a teaspoon of sugar, the Italian seasoning, the salt and pepper, and let these tomatoes simmer for about 30-35 minutes until the tomatoes break down. Stir the sauce every couple of minutes. Once the sauce thickens up, it’s ready.

To Plate:

Serve it with your favorite pasta or with meatballs.

