Easy Gazpacho/Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a fresh, healthy summer meal, we’ve got a great idea for you — and no cooking is required! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Easy Gazpacho

Ingredients:

2 lbs. fresh tomatoes

1 English cucumber, peeled and cut into chunks

1 small red bell pepper, cored and cut into chunks

1/4 red onion, peeled

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1/4 cup lightly-packed fresh basil leaves

2 tbs. fresh lemon juice

2 tbs. olive oil

2 tbs. champagne vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Put all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and add

more lemon juice if needed. Cover and chill in the fridge for a few hours.

To Plate:

Serve cold and top with favorite garnishes.

Serves: 6

