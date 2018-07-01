Easy Gazpacho/Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a fresh, healthy summer meal, we’ve got a great idea for you — and no cooking is required! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Easy Gazpacho
Ingredients:
2 lbs. fresh tomatoes
1 English cucumber, peeled and cut into chunks
1 small red bell pepper, cored and cut into chunks
1/4 red onion, peeled
2 garlic cloves, peeled
1/4 cup lightly-packed fresh basil leaves
2 tbs. fresh lemon juice
2 tbs. olive oil
2 tbs. champagne vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Put all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and add
more lemon juice if needed.
- Cover and chill in the fridge for a few hours.
To Plate:
- Serve cold and top with favorite garnishes.
Serves: 6
