Are you looking for ways to spice up your chicken dinner? Because this dish is more than finger-lickin’ good.

It’s what’s cooking this morning as we grab a bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Easy Butter Chicken

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds of skinless boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

For the Marinade:

1/2 cup plain full-fat yogurt

3 garlic cloves minced

1 Tsp salt

1 Tsp smoked paprika

1 Tbs Garam Masala

1 Tsp Turmeric

1 Tsp Cumin

1 Tsp Ginger

1/4 Tsp Pepper

For the Sauce:

1 Tbs olive oil

2 Tbs butter

1 medium onion, diced

8 oz. can of tomato sauce

1 cup light cream

Method of Preparation:

Marinate the chicken overnight- or at the very least, 30 minutes.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then the chicken. Fry until golden brown- about three minutes on each side. Take the chicken out and set aside.

Add butter and let it melt. Add onions and sauté until they soften. Add tomato sauce and stir well.

Add one cup of light whipping cream and stir. Now, add the chicken back into the skillet. Let it heat through uncovered for about 7 or 8 minutes.

Serve with rice or Naan bread, or both! Delicious!

