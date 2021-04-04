Easy Butter Chicken/ Belkys

Are you looking for ways to spice up your chicken dinner? Because this dish is more than finger-lickin’ good. It’s what’s cooking this morning as we grab a bite with Belkys.
The Dish: Easy Butter Chicken
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds of skinless boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
For the Marinade:
1/2 cup plain full-fat yogurt
3 garlic cloves minced
1 Tsp salt
1 Tsp smoked paprika
1 Tbs Garam Masala
1 Tsp turmeric
1 Tsp cumin
1 Tsp ginger
1/4 Tsp pepper
For the Sauce:
1 Tbs olive oil
2 Tbs butter
1 medium onion, diced
8 oz. can of tomato sauce
1 cup light cream
Method of Preparation:
- Marinate the chicken overnight, or at the very least, 30 minutes.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then the chicken. Fry until golden brown, about three minutes on each side. Take the chicken out and set aside.
- Add butter and let it melt. Add onions and sauté until they soften. Add tomato sauce and stir well.
- Add one cup of light whipping cream and stir. Now, add the chicken back into the skillet. Let it heat through uncovered for about 7 or 8 minutes.
Serve with rice or Naan bread, or both! Delicious!
