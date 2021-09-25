As a kid, I had tons of favorite toys: the Slinky, Mr. Potato Head and Pogs.

Mine were: Barbies, Smurfs, and of course, My Little Pony. That’s why I’m so excited about the new movie “My Little Pony: A New Generation.”

It’s on Netflix now and Deco is talking to the stars who voiced the colorful characters.

Voiceover in “My Little Pony: A New Generation” trailer: “Once upon a time earth-ponies, pegasi and unicorns lived in harmony.”

Earth-ponies, unicorns and pegasi are no longer friends and have lost their magic in “My Little Pony: A New Generation.”

The feud doesn’t sit well with “Sunny,” voiced by Vanessa Hudgens.

Hudgens: “She is an activist and she is going to speak her truth to anyone who will listen. She stands by what she believes in and she is fighting for friendship at the end of the day.”

This earth-pony is hot to trot to reunite everyone so she teams up with a unicorn named “Izzy”, voiced by Kimiko Glenn, and they hatch a plan.

Sunny, voiced by Hudgens: “Izzy, we’re going to Zefer Heights. We need to find out what happened to your magic and bring it back.”

Glenn: “She is an eternal optimist. She is so lovely and she is the exact opposite from everything earth-ponies learned about unicorns.”

Along the way, Zipp, a pegasus played by Liza Koshy, flies into their lives and the pony pals head out on an adventure to create peace in their worlds.

Koshy: “She knows what she likes and she goes after it and she is kind of witty and quick and she literally moves quickly too.”

This film is a modern spin on classic characters, ones the actors know well.

My Little Pony started out as a kid toy they all loved.

Koshy: “We were talking about how we would sear off the plastic hair on their tails like just trying to straighten it.”

Hudgens: “I remember having her and she was just so cute and I would brush her tail every day and it was just like my prized possession.”

