Eagerly awaiting the ‘Friends’ reunion? David Schwimmer has some good news

FRIENDS -- Season 4 -- Pictured: (back l-r) Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, (front l-r) Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay (Photo by Gerald Weinman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(CNN) — It might be hard to see some of your actual friends this year, but David Schwimmer has some news that might cheer you up: the “Friends” reunion could start filming next month.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in the hit NBC sitcom, said that filming of the special would be dependent on safety considerations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August, but honestly, we’re going to wait and see another week or two if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do,” Schwimmer explained to Fallon in an appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Monday.

“And if not, we’ll wait until it’s safe,” he said.

The special, which had been long rumored and anticipated by fans, was confirmed by HBO Max in February. HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company.

The reunion was put on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, but according to Schwimmer, plans are still afoot to bring the show to our screens.

The actor also said that the show, which will be “unscripted,” will comprise of an interview and some “surprise bits” — while its unclear what these might be, it seems fans won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Schwimmer also told Fallon that he almost didn’t take the role as Geller, following a “miserable” experience as a series regular before “Friends.”

Schwimmer said that the previous show was canceled after 12 episodes, but that he felt like a “prop,” which made him determined never to star in another sitcom.

“When that show was canceled — thank goodness — I was like, ‘I’m never doing another sitcom.'”

He told Fallon that when he first got the call about the role on “Friends,” he declined, but when he heard that creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane had written the character of Geller with him in mind, he agreed to take part.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.