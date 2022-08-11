(WSVN) - E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial will be returning to earth to celebrate a major milestone.

Steven Spielberg‘s beloved 1982 film is set to play at select IMAX theatres in the U.S. for its 40th anniversary on August 12.

AMC said the movie will be digitally remastered to play in theatres.

The film tells the story of a 10-year-old boy, played by Henry Thomas, who meets an alien child (E.T.) that was left behind on Earth by his parents. The film also stars Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton.

E.T. was released in the summer of 1982 and became the highest-grossing movie in history until Jurassic Park was released in 1993.

