Dyamond Doll, Trina release NBA Finals anthem ‘Miami Heat – D-Wade Remix’ with Ball Greezy, DJ Irie

Heat Nation, baaaabbbyyyy!

Your Miami Heat are on a hot streak, and one group of SoFlo musicians is teaming up to make sure they keep things lit.

Deco jammed out with DJ Irie and company at Miami’s Circle House Studio.

Trina: “Gotta bring the city back. It’s the Heat, baby. Gotta bring the city back. It’s the Heat, baby.”

South Florida is fired up! Your Miami Heat are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in six years!

And while fans hit the streets to celebrate with their pots and pans, one group of SoFlo superstars headed to the studio to get Heat Nation pumped up.

Dyamond Doll: “Air Jordans, checks like Nike. I’m yelling Jimmy Butler now the op’s getting feisty.”

Rappers Dyamond Doll, Ball Greezy and Trina have teamed up to release the anthem “Miami Heat — DWade Remix.”

Dyamond Doll: “They’re tearing the court up right now, so we wanted to come with pressure. We wanted to come with pressure, you know? Representing the team, representing Miami, you know?”

Ball Greezy: “It’s definitely for Miami. The crib, you know what I’m saying? 305 to be exact. You know we just did it for the people.”

As you can probably tell from the name, this song is a remix of Dyamond and Trina’s other track inspired by Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

Dyamond Doll: “D-Wade. Big, big body. New, new money. Want something from me?”

And spoiler alert, Mr. Wade County was all about it. The remix of the song’s got an intro by Heat DJ and SoFlo favorite, DJ Irie.

Dr. Irie: “Come on, let’s ba-ba-ball!”

DJ Irie: “It’s like championship level lyrics on there, you know what I’m saying? So you gotta put a championship level intro on there, you know what I’m saying? So that’s really the whole vibe. Straight to the top.”

Dyamond obviously loves D-Wade, but she and the rest of the crew also have favorites on the current roster.

Dyamond Doll: “Jimmy Butler, he’s a power player. He’s awesome, and he’s a hard fighter. Like you ain’t gonna be able to, like, really get that ball from him.”

Ball Greezy: “UD. That’s my boy. You get what I’m saying? And of course, Herro and the rest and everyone there behind him.”

But when we asked DJ Irie who his favorite player is, our question hit a little too close to home.

DJ Irie: “That’s like asking me who my favorite kid is, man! It’s hard to single out one, but it works because all these pieces really vibe, right, and are working together. They’re coming together like Voltron, you know? So it’s a beautiful thing.”

Trina: “305, baby. You feel the Heat, baby?”

