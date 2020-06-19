Dwyane Wade reopens pop-up store in Wynwood

Dwyane Wade’s got something to cheer about: the reopening of his Wynwood store! He couldn’t be here because of the ‘rona, but he’s still telling Deco about the pop-up.

Dwyane Wade: “Yo, I know you guys heard the good news, man!”

Dwyane Wade’s The Shop in Pop Up Shop is back in business.

The shop was co-founded by D-Wade and celebrity stylist Calyann Barnett, along with NBA star Chris Paul during Art Basel, and it just reopened after being closed for months.

Calyann Barnett: “I would describe the vibe as a wonderland. You can go in there. You can get lost. It’s a maze.”

This place is a fashion lover’s dream world.

Right now, they’re showcasing 13 different designers, like Josie Bruno Vintage, Levi’s and Carmelo Anthony’s line called Melo Made, but it’s about more than just the clothes.

Calyann Barnett: “All the rooms are experiential, so you come in, you wanna take pictures, and it’s really about making it not just shopping, but an experience while you’re shopping.”

Dwyane Wade: “This is the model for the future. I’m excited to be a part of it. I’m excited for you guys to get back in there and get the experience.”

D-Wade’s sock company, PKWY, is also on display, and right next to it is the claw!

Calyann Barnett: “We have a lot of the vendors. We said, ‘What do you want people to compete for?’ And people love the claw machine.”

Trust me, there’s something here for everyone.

Customer: “I saw these jean jackets that I thought were pretty cool, and they have really cool designs that I haven’t seen on a normal jacket.”

Customer: “She’s probably, definitely gonna make me get the jean jacket. We saw the socks that were on display, so I’m probably gonna grab a couple.”

Dwyane and Calyann have been working together for 13 years, so we put this fashion queen on the spot and asked her to pick out the perfect outfit for D-Wade.

Calyann Barnett: “I actually got this new brand from LA, Renowned. There’s this dope like short set with a vest, and he would definitely wear his own socks.”

