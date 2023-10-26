(CNN) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wax figure is getting a makeover.

The Musée Grévin, a museum in Paris, France, that specializes in wax figures of famous people, came under fire recently for a sculpture of Johnson that many found to be too light skinned to represent the actor, who is multi-ethnic.

Johnson got into the conversation, posting on social media that he was “going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements – starting with my skin color.”

Now the museum has said they are working on it.

The Instagram account for the Musée Grévin featured an Instastory on Monday, stating that the wax figure is a “work in progress.”

“Our artists are already working on improving the waxwork of Dwayne Johnson,” the post read. “Your feedback is always valuable to us.”

The museum had been accused of “white washing” the actor’s image. Johnson’s late father, the wrestler Rocky Johnson, was of Black Nova Scotian descent and his mother, Ata Maivia, is Samoan.

According to the original information about the wax figure on the museum’s site, “After Dwayne Johnson was chosen at the first edition of the Grévin Awards, sculptor Stéphane Barret had to rely on photos and videos to create a statue as close to reality as possible, without the presence of the international star.”

