Dwayne Johnson talks ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ with Deco ahead of movie’s release

Dwayne Johnson and Deco Drive. We kind of grew up together, and clearly, “The Rock” hasn’t forgotten. Listening to him, you’d think Deco Drive was the real star of “Hobbs & Shaw.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “I’m trying to save the world, which — for the record — would be my fourth time.”

In “Hobbs & Shaw,” Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham hate each other.

Jason Statham (as Shaw): “Get in the car.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “We’re all going.”

Jason Statham (as Shaw): “Not you.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “I said we’re all going.”

They hate each other, but they need each other to save the world from Idris Elba.

Idris Elba (as Brixton): “Hobbs and Shaw, you want a war? You’ve got one.”

Idris’ character is aiming to unleash a killer virus on innocent people, and he sounds pretty cool about it!

Idris Elba: “I get to play a big bad guy in one of the biggest franchises in the world. This is a man that is part human, part robot, all ego. He has a cause he is going for and won’t stop at anything to get it.”

The “Fast & Furious” spin-off takes place in a storm cloud of insane action, but for Dwayne, it has a silver lining about family.

Dwayne Johnson: “The underlying theme is always family and how important family is, but also there is this idea that sometimes in family, not everyone gets along, and sometimes we hold grudges, and we don’t connect with the people we love. We don’t connect when we should.”

And when “The Rock” says “family,” he’s including us!

Dwayne Johnson: “My Deco family, how is everyone doing?”

We’re just fine.

See, Dwayne knows Deco, and he knows we’ll bring the goods for him and his family.

Dwayne Johnson: “Thank you very much. I appreciate it. It’s just all about me. I’m kidding. If you’re watching this, honey, I’m bringing shirts home.”

This is nothing new for us.

Deco’s been in “The Rock’s” corner for more than 20 years.

Dwayne Johnson: “A lot of people don’t know this. I did one of my first interviews ever in television at Deco in the studio, and they were so good to me back then, and I’ll never forget it.”

Maybe his next movie can be “Hobbs & Deco” because we make a pretty good team.

Dwayne Johnson: “Deco, I love you. 305. Always representing Dade and Broward county. Thank you for being good to me. I’ll never forget it.”

Idris Elba (as Brixton): “I’m black Superman.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “Here comes the kryptonite. Welcome to my island!”

“Hobbs & Shaw” races into theaters Friday.

