Dwayne Johnson says he and his family are on the mend from coronavirus

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson said he’s won a fight against Covid-19, but is warning others that the virus was a formidable foe even for him.

Luckily, the actor and former wrestling star said in an Instagram video that he and his family are now on the other side of their illness after they all tested positive about three weeks ago.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” he said. “And for me personally, too, as well, and I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.”

Johnson said his two young daughters, who are ages 4 and 2, exhibited mild symptoms, but he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, were a different story.

“But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it. We are on the other side. We are no longer contagious. And we are — thank god — we are healthy,” he said.

Johnson said he believes they contracted it from close family friends.

He encouraged others to exercise extreme caution when meeting with friends or family and taking measures — like getting tested for coronavirus before meeting up and wearing a mask — to prevent the spread.

Ever the wellness advocate, he also said he believes he benefited from his general commitment to his health.

“I’ve gotten knocked about and gotten my a– kicked a little bit in the past with some challenges, but testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” he said. “The reason why I feel this is different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family and protect my children, my loved ones.”

