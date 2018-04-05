The Rock is on a rampage — and that’s a good thing! He hit the red carpet for the premiere of his new film “Rampage,” and he ran into the arms of Deco’s very own Chris Van Vliet.

I’d call this a red carpet, but this a black carpet here at the world premiere. The Rock says hi, by the way.

(He’s also very impressed that Lynn is now a professional wrestler, or should I say “The Icon”?)

I caught up with The Rock and the rest of the cast here at the world premiere of his new movie “Rampage.”

The stars of “Rampage” were out in full force at the world premiere at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown L.A. About 5,000 people saw the movie, which The Rock says makes this his biggest premiere in the U.S. ever.

The movie is inspired by the popular “Rampage” arcade game from the 80s — a game The Rock tells us he spent a lot of time playing as a kid.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “I would drop quarters in the ‘Rampage’ video game all the time, and you know, ‘Rampage’ was one of those video games where one would think years later — it’s not the most sought after intellectual property to make, because the storyline is not that complicated.”

The Rock plays a primatologist whose best friend, a gorilla named George, gets mutated, along with a wolf and a crocodile, after being exposed to a genetic experiment. Along with the help of a doctor, played by Naomie Harris, they have to stop the animals from going on a rampage and destroying everything in their path.

Naomie said working with The Rock was great. Working with CGI? Not so much.

Naomie Harris: “The green screen is such a nightmare, because they’ll just say, ‘There’s a number one there,’ and ‘Pretend that’s a building falling down,’ and ‘There’s a number two there,’ and ‘Pretend that a gorilla is chasing you,’ so you just have to use your imagination completely, because there’s absolutely nothing to react to.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Davis Okoye): “What’s happening to my friend?”

Naomie Harris (as Dr. Kate Caldwell): “Are you familiar with genetic editing? Changes will be incredibly unpredictable.”

The Rock also opened up about his battle with depression.

Dwayne Johnson: “Us guys do have this tendency to hold it in, and we don’t feel comfortable talking about our feelings. I’ve struggled with that for a very, very long time.”

Naomie Harris (as Dr. Kate Caldwell): “You do know there are other ways of dealing with people, right?”

Dwayne Johnson (as Davis Okoye): ‘I do know that, yeah, but that’s no fun.”

“Rampage” hits theaters next Friday, and you might think that The Rock would be the biggest star at the world premiere. Nope, think again — George. He’s pretty big.

