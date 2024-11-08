(WSVN) - He may have some of the biggest muscles in Hollywood, but even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a soft spot.

It’s no secret the A-lister looooves his fans, and at his latest movie premiere, he not only showed his softer side, he took a few selfies as well.

In the holiday-themed action comedy “Red One,” Johnson is saving Christmas in his new movie alongside Chris Evans.

Last week, the hometown hero promoted his latest film in Germany.

“I am so grateful for the response. The people, they go crazy, which is awesome,” said Johnson.

But the “Jungle Cruise” and “Red Notice” star was cooking up more than just saving Old St. Nick. It smelled a lot more like kindness.

The voice of “Moana’s” Maui took time to show his appreciation to the many fans who came out to support him. including one woman who was even crying. She was all up in her feels.

Johnson calmed the emotional fan, giving her a hug so they could talk and take a selfie.

The star posted other encounters, too, like one where he’s seen connecting with people, freely and happily.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Johnson talked about his experience filming “Red One.”

“We had a great time on this movie,” he said.

Johnson is also saving the holiday spirit during a time when being kind to one another seems like a much-needed gift, one that’s easily unwrapped.

He said interactions with fans will always be the best part of fame.

“Red One” opens in theaters Nov. 15.

