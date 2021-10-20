We’ve been waiting a while for Dwayne Johnson to throw his hat into the super hero ring.

The wait is finally over.

The Rock stars in “Black Adam,” the latest addition to the DC comics universe.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the big man’s latest project.

Dwayne Johnson: “This character, this film, this universe, has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time.”

Aldis Hodge: “I play Hawkman.”

Quintessa Swindell: “Cyclone.”

Noah Centineo: “Atom Smasher.”

Pierce Brosnan: “Dr. Fate. Leading the whole charge is Dwayne Johnson.”

Dwayne Johnson: “It’s the kind of project that I know comes along once in a lifetime, and the truth is I was born to play Black Adam.”

Aldis Hodge: “He’s more brutal, uncompromising, fueled by the depths of his pain. He’s Black Adam.”

Pierce Brosnan: “I’ve never seen the likes of it before, having done James Bond for 10 years four films. Nothing compares to this.”

Dwayne Johnson: “The film has, without question, some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of.”

