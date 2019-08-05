Dwayne Johnson, cast talk about the Samoan Siva Tau scene in ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

We’ve seen “The Rock” perform ballet in “The Game Plan” and Haka dance in “The Fate of the Furious,” but in “Hobbs & Shaw,” he gets his moves from his Samoan background.

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “I am what you call a nice cold can of whoop ass.”

Dwayne Johnson kicks some serious butt in “Hobbs & Shaw.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “I am sorry to bring this here, mama.”

Lori Pelenise Tuisano (as Sefina): “”Luke, this is your home.”

But, he’s a big softy when it comes to his background.

Dwayne Johnson: “I’m half black and half Samoan and very proud of who I am and what I am with the cultures that I come from, and having this opportunity to showcase one of my cultures — my Samoan culture — to the big screen, to the world in a global event movie, was very special to me.”

As Hobbs, Dwayne and his on screen brothers — played by Cliff Curtis and Roman Reigns — do a war dance that calls on their ancestors to give them strength to fight the bad guys.

Dwayne Johnson: “This is a once in a lifetime moment that we have to showcase our culture in this way of doing our Siva Tau, which to help people understand which would be our Samoan version of the Maui Haka before battle.”

Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i: “It’s an honoring. It’s a war dance before we go into battle, before we go into a competition.”

The moves, the wardrobe — or lack of it — brought everyone together.

Dwayne Johnson: “Even in our rehearsals, you could just feel it amongst the guys. Guys were going bananas!”

Not everyone in the cast was in the on the screen dance, but off screen, they’ve got moves. Just ask Jason Statham who plays Shaw.

Jason Statham: “My best dance moves. The cha cha cha. I used to go out in this city many, many years ago. My dance moves are usually next to a speaker.”

Vanessa Kirby fights with the guys in the movie. Thankfully, she left the dancing to Dwayne.

Vanessa Kirby: “I’m really poor. A lot of like *points fingers in the air* That was Glastonbury. That was me at Glastonbury.”

Fight scene or dance scene, The Rock does it all.

“Hobbs & Shaw” is in theaters now.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.