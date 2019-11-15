Dwayne Johnson announces release date for ‘Black Adam’ superhero film

(CNN) — Can you smell what Dwayne Johnson is cooking for 2021? It’s a “Black Adam” standalone film.

Johnson took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the release date for his forthcoming DC superhero film will be December 22, 2021.

In his note, Johnson said he always dreamed about being a superhero while growing up, and, in particular, loved Superman.

“But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority,” he wrote. “Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true.”

According to Johnson, who will next star in the sequel to “Jumanji,” out in December, Black Adam is “blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line.”

“He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way,” he wrote. “This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.”

The character was created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck and is the enemy of Shazam, who is played by Zachary Levi in the DC Extended Universe.

