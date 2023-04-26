Things are looking up this weekend. The skies above Broward will be filled with flying machines when the Annual Fort Lauderdale Air Show takes off. If you want the best seat on the beach to eat, drink and check out the aerial ballet, listen up.

Chef John Kreidich: “Tell this to everybody wherever they are: watch the skies.”

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is one of the coolest events around.

If you really want to do it up right, make it over to Dune by Laurent Tourondel.

Chef John Kreidich: “With the view we have here, I mean there’s no other place you want to be.”

You won’t miss any of the action here.

Chef John Kreidich: “We have 180 degree views of the beach, and you’ll be able to see the jets streak across the sky.”

Besides filling your eyes and ears with the sights and sounds of the air show, you’ll be giving your taste buds a big-time treat.

Chef John Kreidich: “It’s just a great venue to serve really great fresh seafood and mediterranean cuisine.”

Because the two-day airplane parade is such a unique event, the restaurant is doing something out of the ordinary.

Chef John Kreidich: “Normally we only have brunch on Sundays, but with the air show being both Saturday and Sunday we decided to do brunch for both days.”

Here’s a brunch test for you: see if you can resist the lobster benedict.

It begins with brioche toast, then the sinful fun starts.

Chef John Kreidich: “We’re gonna do fresh Maine lobster on there, six ounces. Your poached eggs, and on top of that we’re gonna do a really rich lobster hollandaise.”

The tuna, salmon and hamachi poke bowl, topped with a soft-boiled egg, may not be as indulgent as the benedict, but it’s just as satisfying.

Landing at Dune this weekend makes for one successful ride.

Chef John Kreidich: “I don’t know why you’d want to be anywhere else but Dune by Laurent Tourondel for the air show.”

Patti Williams: “The ambiance, the food, the drinks, the setting, it’s perfect.”

Wanna brunch at Dune for this weekend’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show?

There’s a $50 cover charge and each person has to order one brunch item.

FOR MORE INFO:

Dune by Laurent Tourondel

Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.