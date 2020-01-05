Duct-taped banana makes South Florida encore at Las Olas Art Fair — with $100K price tag

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A familiar fruit is turning heads yet again in South Florida, this time at the Las Olas Art Fair.

Of the hundreds of artists featuring their artwork at the event in downtown Fort Lauderdale, crowds found one piece particularly “a-peeling.”

The famed banana duct-taped to a wall, made its official Fort Lauderdale debut. The conversation piece, titled “Howard Alan Shows Banana,” has a $100,000 price tag.

The artist, Roy Rodriguez, revealed what compelled him to put up the fruit for sale at his booth.

“It’s a great day in Miami, it’s a great day here, and I had a banana — for lunch, by the way — so I decided to put it up, and bring the people at the fair, the connection between the people and the fair,” said artist Roy Rodriguez. “The fair creates this atmosphere and this energy between the artist and the public.”

The edible piece of art is a similar take on “Comedian,” the Art Basel banana by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan that made headlines worldwide back in December and even prompted performance artist David Datuna to remove one of them from a gallery wall and eat it on camera.

Two of them were sold for $120,000 each at Art Basel.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.