(WSVN) - The Duchess of Cambridge has added a new role to her royal duties.

Kate Middleton announced on Friday that she is introducing a new passion project focused on children.

“I wanted to understand what more we could do to help prevent some of today’s toughest social challenges and what more we could do to help with the rising rates of poor mental health,” she said, “and what has become clear is that the best investment for our future health and happiness is in the first five years of life, and that is why today I am launching the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood.”

Middleton said the new foundation will bring awareness to the importance of early development of skills and emotional regulation.

