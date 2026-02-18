(WSVN) - Being bad has never sounded so good — at least for Bad Bunny.

For the very first time, the Grammy winner hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 as a solo artist.

Fresh off several Grammy wins for his album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” the 31-year-old, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, finally saw one of his singles make its way to the top of the Billboard’s top chart.

The single, “DTmF,” had been working its way to the top since the artist’s highly rated Super Bowl halftime show. He finally made it this week.

