It’s one thing to walk on water, but not driving on water, that’s truly unbelievable. Or it was. Until we found JetCars.

All the speed of a car, with all the fun of a boat. What could be better?

You may have seen these cars on Instagram in Dubai but Miami raced to catch up.

JetCars are the hottest thing on the water right now. So hot, you might feel like a celebrity with all the attention you get.

It feels surreal.

Fred: “This is now your opportunity to come and drive on water.”

Yes, on water. And we don’t mean like South Florida streets after it sprinkles.

Alex Miranda: “What do we call it?”

Fred Kouakou: “JetCar, car boat, it’s up to you.”

It’s JetCar, officially. A boat, technically. But, sports car in attitude.

Fred Kouakou: “This can go up to 65 miles per hour, which is pretty fast on the water. So we set a limit to around 40, 45 miles per hour. And still very fast.”

Plenty fast but plenty easy, too.

Alex Miranda: “Alright, we’re here We’re in the JetCar. All you’ve got to do is press a start/stop button.”

Now that that’s out of the way.

Alex Miranda: “This is the real express lane.”

Included in the experience: Attention.

Fred Kouakou: “All the time when you drive it, you have at least 20 people waving at you.”

Probably jealous, let’s just keep it 100.

Fred Kouakou: “You’ve got a bluetooth speaker, so you can play whatever music you want and have fun on the water.”

One thing is clear to me now.

Alex Miranda: “Somehow, my Honda HRV, just does not stack up.”

Rides for drivers 18 and over Monday through Thursday cost…

Fred Kouakou: “$360 an hour, and from Friday to Sunday, it’s $380 an hour.”

Boaters license required.

Fred Kouakou: “I’ve seen it in Dubai and I’m like, ‘Wow, do we have it in Miami?’ And I typed it, and i couldn’t find it. So I was like, ‘It’s time to bring it to Miami.'”

Rides take off from Morningside Park or they can meet your boat or yacht in the water.

Those seats in the back are small, so they’re better suited for kids, unless you’re very petite.

MORE INFO:

JetCar Miami Rentals

1275 NE 79th St

Miami, FL 33138

(305) 522-8448

jetcarmiami



