Drink $2 cavas at Jaguar Restaurant in Coconut Grove

Popping the cork on some champagne can be pricey, but a SoFlo restaurant found a way to say cheers on the cheap. Deco checked out a Coconut Grove ladies night that’ll have you bubbling with excitement.

If you’re on the prowl for some bubbly and tasty bites, Jaguar in Coconut Grove will drive you wild.

The hip, outdoor space has a special deal for the ladies.

George Washington, Jaguar: “We’re actually doing cavas for ladies night every single Thursday from 4 to close. We have our $2 special cava by the glass. It’s called From Andari. We also have sabotage, which is a nice rose.”

Cava is a Spanish sparkling wine. It’s made just like champagne but with different grapes.

It’s dry, a little floral and delicious.

George Washington: “The ladies love the friendly environment. They love the beautiful patio. They can enjoy every day outside, enjoy the beautiful cava. You can enjoy happy hour throughout the entire restaurant.”

You’ll also get some amazing appetizers from the kitchen.

George Washington: “Five dollar bar bites, quesadillas, freshly made guac, freshly made ceviche on the spot and fish tostadas. Aside from that, as a specialty, you can also enjoy our happy hour bites, our fish tacos with a little corn chip, coleslaw and mahi mahi.”

The food looks great, but that $2 cava is the toast of the town.

George Washington: “I love that I can get $2 glasses of cava here. It’s just a good time to come with girlfriends and just enjoy a great night.”

Looks like Jaguar’s making some champagne wishes come true.

