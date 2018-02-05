Drake surprises students at Miami Senior High, University of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Students across the 305 got quite a superstar surprise!

Hip-hop star Drake visited Miami Senior High School Monday afternoon, filming a video for his single “God’s Plan.”

Drake performed from the top of a fire truck as a drone recorded overhead, with cheering students in the background.

“I hope you all have a great year, I hope you go on to do incredible things,” the singer said to students in the stands after filming wrapped. “And the best news of the day is that the bell is about to ring!”

In addition to the surprise visit, Drake presented a $25,000 donation to the school.

“It was pretty crazy, it’s not something you thought you’d see, and on Monday, on a school day, he just came out of nowhere,” said a Miami Senior High student.

News of Drake’s surprise shoot spread via social media. Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to thank the hip-hop artist for highlighting a Miami-Dade school.

The superstar then made his way to the University of Miami, donating a $50,000 scholarship to a student by the Frost music school as onlookers watched.

“I appreciate him a lot as an artist, so I was very glad I was able to see him,” said a UM student.

Drake ended his visit by performing on campus at the Shalala Student Center’s patio stage.

“I’ve been to a lot of places in the world, I don’t think I’ve ever been to a more turnt school” – @Drake talking about @univmiami pic.twitter.com/A5dmdQZeOX — trip (@ghxvst) February 5, 2018

He made a lot of people happy by throwing up the U.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.