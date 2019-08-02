Drake releases ‘Care Package’ for fans

(WSVN) - Drake really cares for his fans and wanted to show them by releasing a new compilation album.

“Care Package” was released on Friday and includes older songs from his career that were never officially released.

Among the 17 songs included in the album are “The Motion” and “Can I.”

The Toronto rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the release.

This isn’t Drake’s first throwback project of the year. Earlier this year he re-released his “So Far Gone” mixtape to streaming platforms.

Fans are reacting to the “Care Package” release by jokingly saying the songs will lead them into an emotional fall season.

