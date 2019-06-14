Drake celebrates the Raptors’ NBA championship with new music

(CNN) — Toronto Raptors super fan Drake is celebrating his hometown team’s NBA championship in an epic way.

After jumping up and down, chugging champagne — he’s the Champagne Papi after all — and hugging everyone around him after the game ended, the rapper announced he’s dropping new music Friday — or as he called it, a “2 pack.”

In an Instagram post shortly after the game, Drake posted a photo of a championship trophy along with the words, “Omerta” and “Money in the Grave” featuring Rick Ross.

“The chip to the 6! See you tomorrow with a 2 Pack lets go,” he captioned the photo — but in upper case and lots of exclamation points.

Drake is a Raptors ambassador, and has been a courtside fixture at their home games over the years.

With his favorite team winning a championship, fans wondered whether the well-documented Drake curse is finally dead and buried. The Canadian artist has repeatedly posed for photos with sports players, only for their teams to lose in the near future.

Drake “cursed” a number of players while on tour in Europe this year, prompting football club Roma to jokingly ban its players from taking photos with him in April.

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attended a Drake concert in London three days before his team lost its Premier League game against Everton.

Manchester United also became a victim of the rapper’s jinx, losing in the FA Cup shortly after its players posed for pictures with him.

It’s not just football players who’ve suffered the fate of the Drake curse. UFC’s Conor McGregor lost a crucial fight after he hung out with him.

