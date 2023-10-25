MIAMI (WSVN) - Drake’s 37th birthday party turned into a star-studded affair in Miami, featuring “Breaking Bad” actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul stepping behind the bar to mix up special cocktails.

The co-stars, known for their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, were seen in floral shirts, showcasing their bartending skills as they poured drinks for guests at Drake’s celebration.

Tuesday night’s collaboration also served as a promotion for Cranston and Paul’s Dos Hombres mezcal brand.

According to TMZ, the venue for the event was David Grutman and Noah Tepperberg’s Casadonna, an Italian-inspired restaurant along the coastline.

Drake, dressed in all-black, received some friendly teasing from friends and family for his choice of mango juice over his usual passionfruit, reported the entertainment news outlet.

