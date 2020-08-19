Drag queens spread message of love, acceptance in ‘Stage Mother’

Drag queens are about more than just amazing performances in fabulous frocks. They’re about love and acceptance, too.

In “Stage Mother,” the stars say that message definitely shines through with a side of really good hair and make-up.

“Stage Mother” stars Jacki Weaver as Maybelline, a church choir director who inherits her estranged son’s San Francisco drag club after he dies.

It opens up a whole new world for Maybelline.

Jacki Weaver: “This film is about hope, and it’s about tragedy leading to redemption.”

Adrian Grenier, Lucy Liu, Mya Taylor and fabulous drag superstar Jackie Beat share the screen.

Jackie Beat: “This movie, although it is, you know, serious and emotional, it’s also fabulous, so I think there’s a little something for everyone.”

The cast says at the heart of the story, besides fab fashion, hair and makeup, is love.

Jackie Beat: “That love always wins out in the end, and you know, and it’s a great message for right now.”

Mya Taylor: “Just love one another and cherish one another.”

Weaver hopes its message is helpful for those who need it.

Jacki Weaver: “I have this little fantasy that there will be many young people who haven’t come out to their parents yet, who see this film with their parents, and it makes it easier for them to, to admit that this is the life they want and this is who they are, and for them to have some kind of understanding.”

Jacki Weaver (as Maybelline): “I want y’all to sing.”

Naturally, the film is full of musical numbers, and this stage mother dishing out performance advice, so we asked Oscar-nominated Weaver to share a piece of career advice she’s held onto.

Jacki Weaver: “One of my early acting teachers said, do your homework, know your lines, hit your marks, be punctual and don’t throw tantrums.”

