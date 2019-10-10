Dr. Drew’s wings get clipped from ‘The Masked Singer’

Doctor Drew hosted Loveline for decades, but he wasn’t getting any love last night on “The Masked Singer.” The fierce eagle got his wings clipped, and he told Deco all about it.

The eagle was definitely a fan favorite on “The Masked Singer.”

Dr. Drew Pinsky (as the Eagle, singing): “I would do anything for love.”

But the feathery bird, who could definitely sing a big ballad, ended up plucked!

Nick Cannon: “It’s Dr. Drew!”

That’s right, Dr. Drew Pinsky — relationship expert, addiction specialist and Loveline radio host — unmasked!

Pinsky described his time on the show.

Dr. Drew Pinsky, therapist: “Wild. Like nothing I’ve ever experienced.”

Singing in a costume was hard — but even harder was keeping it a secret!

Dr. Drew Pinsky: “You’re keeping this thing for months. It’s really hard to do that.”

He told his patients he was working on a documentary.

Dr. Drew Pinsky: “You’re not allowed to tell your family! I could tell my wife. I do a lot of podcasting and have a radio show every day, so I was having to block off lots of time, and you don’t know when you’re gonna get kicked off. So they ask you to prepare for being there for a while.”

Over time, though, his son grew suspicious, especially when voice coaches kept showing up at the house.

Dr. Drew Pinsky: “I sing the national anthem at sporting events like Dodgers and Kings. I told him I’m preparing for another national anthem, and all of a sudden, they started showing up three days a week. He was like, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘Sign this paper.’ We had him sign a nondisclosure, and then we told him.”

Dr. Drew sang opera as a kid, is great at Sinatra songs and anthems, which was his plan at first.

Dr. Drew Pinsky (as the Eagle, singing): “One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you.”

But once he put the eagle costume on, he knew it had to be a little more rock ‘n’ roll.

Dr. Drew Pinsky: “You guys all missed out. Next week was gonna be ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’ by Def Leppard.”

The next round of “The Masked Singer” returns Wednesday at 7 p.m.

