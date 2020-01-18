Downtown Miami, South Beach venues prepare for Super Bowl 54

MIAMI (WSVN) - Football turf is already taking center stage in downtown Miami and Miami Beach, as South Florida prepares for Super Bowl 54.

Crews on Saturday rolled out the green carpet for Super Bowl Live, a weeklong free entertainment hub for football fans of all ages.

“I think it’s great that the Super Bowl is back here,” said a passer-by off Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Miami is going all out for its 11th time hosting the big game, Feb. 2. From a new and improved Hard Rock Stadium, to the transformation of Bayfront Park and Miami Beach, it’s clear the biggest game of 2020 is just weeks away.

“Really so much more than just the game. There’s a whole week of activities that take place throughout the community,” said Ray Martinez with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

Bayfront Park will be home to Super Bowl Live, starting Jan. 25, with a packed lineup of entertainment leading up to the big game, including free concerts and shows, along with a wide variety of food and drinks.

FOX will be calling a part of iconic South Beach home for game weekend. The Super Bowl will be taking center stage at Lummus Park.

There will be some big stars in town for the game, and we aren’t just talking about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for the halftime show. Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and Cardi B are among acts set to perform at various events.

“There’s so much to see and enjoy, and a lot of activities are going to be taking place,” said Martinez. “What a better place than Miami?”

“Yeah, it’s a great opportunity to hear some great music, to watch some great football and be here in this beautiful place,” said the South Beach passer-by.

The festivities at Bayfront Park kick off next Saturday.

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers look to punch their tickets to the Super Bowl in the National Football Conference Championship game. Coverage starts Sunday at 6 p.m., right here on 7.

