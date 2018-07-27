Downtown Miami has a new theater with Silverspot Cinema

Seeing new movies in Downtown Miami isn’t easy. That’s because Downtown Miami hasn’t had a new movie theater in decades. That’s all changed now — and a new theater in the Magic City looks like it could win an Academy Award for special effects.

Thanks to the Silverspot Cinema — there’s finally a new theater in Downtown Miami.

Randi Emerman, VP of programming: “Silverspot Cinemas is for the film lover, the cultural lover, food lover, the libations lover — we are here for you to have a great night out.”

It’s been a while since there was a theater in the heart of the Magic City.

Randi Emerman: “The last movie theater that opened here was 40 years ago. And there hasn’t been a new one since.”

The city has transformed through the years.

Randi Emerman: “Miami is evolving. Anyone who grew up here — this is a different Miami. This is metropolitan. It’s cool, it’s happening and Silverspot is right here to be a part of it.”

And since it’s Downtown, the only way to go was up.

Randi Emerman: “We are on four levels now in the theater with nine screens opened, and you will see in the fall, two more levels opening up.”

From the big comfy seats that recline to the laser projection — everything is modern luxury.

Randi Emerman: “There is no more projectors and no more celluloid. We have gone beyond the digital world, and now we are laser.”

Here, you can order your tickets and food on an app.

Enjoy a meal at your seat during a flick or fill up in their full bar and restaurant.

Andrea Luchsinger, customer: “It’s a great movie theater. It has great food. It’s a great space to hang out with friends before and after the movies.”

The grub at Silverspot is an upgrade from traditional popcorn and candy.

Randi Emerman: “We are known for our lobster rolls. Lettuce wraps are excellent. Spinach dip. The salmon platter is good.”

And if you have a special occasion, this is the spot.

Randi Emerman: “It is an ultra exclusive auditorium. It has its own private bar and limited seats. It’s almost like being in a sky box when you are at a stadium only a little bit plusher.”

It took 40 years to get a theater downtown, but from the looks of it — it was worth the wait.

FOR MORE INFO:

Silverspot Cinema

300 SE 3rd St. Suite 100

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 536-5000

http://downtownmiami.silverspot.net/

