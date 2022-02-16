It’s never too early to make weekend plans. It’s only Tuesday, but let’s talk about this Saturday.

If you wanna have fun, check out the Downtown Hollywood Art Walk.

Jill Weisberg: “The Downtown Hollywood Art Walk happens the third Saturday of each month, and we have lots of free activities for everyone.”

Who doesn’t love free? You can use the money you didn’t spend on some yummy art food.

They’ll have painting, dancing and live performances. Bring the whole fam, even those you need a break from.

Jill Weisberg: “Downtown Hollywood Art Walk has something for everyone, young and old, kids any speed. People can expect lots of art, lots of tours, live music, fun food and beverages, wonderful handmade craft items.”

And, again, we don’t hear the “F” word enough these days.

The Art Walk is free.

