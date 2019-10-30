Downtown Fort Lauderdale set to host 10th annual Florida Day of the Dead Festival

Soon, it will be time to celebrate the dead, but we’re not talking Halloween. Day of the Dead is a traditional Mexican holiday where we celebrate loved ones who’ve passed on. Here’s how you can get the look and celebrate in SoFlo.

Day of the Dead is all about big parades, loud music and crazy costumes, but it’s a little deeper than trick-or-treat.

Tara Chadwick, History Fort Lauderdale: “It’s a traditional holiday in many countries throughout the Americas in order to spend a day to remember those loved ones who have passed away.”

Deco stopped by History Fort Lauderdale for a sugar skull makeup tutorial.

Vanessa Lopez, makeup artist: “So the first step I’m gonna do is I’m gonna add some water-based white makeup her face with a sponge. I just add a little water-based paint onto the lips. You get really creative with the flowers, so I’ll go ahead and start with petals. I’ll go ahead and add black to the eyes. I think it’s the flowers. The flowers, I think, are the most important. For the sugar skull, one of the most important parts are the swirls, and here you have your sugar skull.”

Customer: “Oh, my God, that’s beautiful, haha.”

That’s one way to be drop dead gorgeous.

Once your makeup is on, it’s time to go out, and where better than the 10th annual Florida Day of the Dead celebration?

Jim Hammond, Florida Day of the Dead: “The Florida Day of the Dead celebration is this incredibly cool festival that happens in downtown Fort Lauderdale that reflects the ancient Latin American and Mexican traditions of Dia de los Muertos.

This year, there will be music, puppets and dancing horses. Yup, you heard right. Dancing horses!

Jim Hammond: “Mexican horse dancing from my perspective is this elegant experience that is a perfect combination of masculine and feminine where the riders actually merge one.”

The horses really prance and move to the music.

Jim Hammond: “It is traditional in Mexico and throughout Latin America.”

Riders not only lead the horses in dancing, some even sing while doing it.

Jim Hammond: “It’s actually more than riding a horse its actually choreographed dances where the rider and the horse merge in this great duet of music and dance.”

For more information on the Florida Day of the Dead Festival, click the links down below.

FOR MORE INFO:

Florida Day of the Dead Festival

www.dayofthedeadflorida.com/

