Dos Croquetas opens new croqueta bar in Miami

Croquetas are a popular snack in South Florida, and beer is a fun drink. Combine the two, and you have one of our newest and tastiest bars. Deco got a sneak peek inside this hot spot before their grand opening tomorrow.

Welcome to Dos Croquetas in Miami.

Alec Fernandez, founder: “We are Miami’s first croqueta bar, and we are serving up croquetas like you’ve never had before.”

What started as a small shop in Doral has expanded into something even more delicious.

Alec Fernandez: “Since the last time we were on Deco Drive, it’s been a rollercoaster. Our pop-up in Doral has been doing amazing, and we decided to take the jump and launch Miami’s first croqueta bar.”

So what’s a croqueta bar?

Alec Fernandez: “It’s a place where you can have a lot of fun, drink some great craft beer and eat some great croquetas.”

There are a bunch of local beers on tap, and they’ve even got their own brew.

Alec Fernandez: “We created our own beer and partnered up with MIA Brewery. It’s called Dame Dos Ale. It’s a light, crisp golden ale.”

For the under 21 crowd, there are even fun shakes.

Alec Fernandez: “A spin on the Disney favorite: a Cuban Dole Whip shake, which is vanilla ice cream with pineapple pulp, pineapple chunks and Jupiña.”

The croqueta bar has Dos Croqueta’s unique flavors, like buffalo cracked chicken and Mexican street corn, and they’re still as big as ever.

Alec Fernandez: “A traditional croqueta is about this big, and we like to expand a little bit, so ours are hearty and are about four inches.”

But now, they’re doing even more with them.

Alec Fernandez: “Some of the new things that we offer now at the croqueta bar, we’re doing a preparada melt. It’s Cuban bread, and we stuff it with your favorite croqueta, sauce, cheese and papitas, and give it a nice little toast.”

Greg Davis, customer: “I’ve never had anything like this before. I’ve never had a sandwich with croquetas in it, and it was really awesome.”

And you can finish your croqueta meal with a sweet treat, too.

Think Oreo or even Fruity Pebbles flavors.

Alec Fernandez: “Fruity Pebble croqueta is our cheesecake base that we stuff with Fruity Pebbles cereal, and then we coat it with Fruity Pebbles.”

The croquetas at Dos Croquetas are about $2 a piece. At that price, we’ll take dos!

FOR MORE INFO:

Dos Croquetas

10505 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33165

305-912-3672

https://www.doscroquetas.com/

