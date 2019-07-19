‘Dora’ stars explore live-action feature ‘Lost City of Gold’ ahead of SoFlo premiere

One of the most anticipated movies of the year doesn’t open for another three weeks, but some lucky fans of Dora the Explorer are getting a sneak peek Friday night. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is exploring the excitement at the SoFlo premiere — after he chatted with the movie’s stars on Miami Beach.

Jeffrey Wahlberg: “Dora, this isn’t the jungle. This is high school; it’s life or death.”

The Dora we know and love from the cartoon has grown up a bit. She’s 16 now and taking on her most dangerous adventure yet: high school!

Dora is played by Isabela Moner, and Diego is Jeffrey Wahlberg.

Isabela Moner: “I grew up watching her, so I was sure about what I was doing with the character, but to be trusted with such a big role in carrying this movie every day for like four months is just — I was honored, and I’m so glad it happened.”

Dora’s mom and dad go off in search of a lost city of gold, hence the name of the movie, but it’s up to Dora to save them after they get kidnapped.

Her mom is played by Eva Longoria, and the explorer who helps Dora is played Eugenio Derbez.

Eva Longoria: “It’s a really action-packed adventure for the whole family. It’s such a good, fun family film. It’s also great to have such a heroine at the center for young girls today.”

Nicholas Coombe (as Randy): “We’re all going to die out here.”

Eugenio Derbez (as Alejandro Gutierrez): “There is no need to overreact – ah! Get it off! Get it off!” (falls)

Chris Van Vliet: “I think no matter where you grew up, Dora was part of everyone’s childhood. Is there something specific learning from Dora?”

Isabela Moner: “I would yell at her because she wouldn’t answer fast enough. I was saying, like, ‘I know the answers. I’ll tell you the answer.'”

Jeffrey Wahlberg: “But not everyone would be as quick as you. It took me like all the whole time to answer.”

And, of course, Dora doesn’t go anywhere without Boots!

Isabela Moner (as Dora): “Boots!”

Madeleine Madden (as Sammy): “Seriously, you had that in your backpack, too?”

Eva Longoria: “Let me tell you, the best character in the movie is Boots.”

Eugenio Derbez: “Yeah, and he didn’t get paid.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, poor Boots!”

Eugenio Derbez: “That’s what I heard.”

Eva Longoria: “Well, no monkeys were harmed in the making of this movie.”

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” hits theaters on Aug. 9.

