‘Doom patrol’ returns for season two with introduction of Dorothy Spinner

(WSVN) - Get ready for doom and gloom.

Well, maybe just some doom.

The atypical super heroes of “Doom Patrol” are back tomorrow.

The world’s strangest heroes are back for the second season of “Doom Patrol.”

The new season finds the team having to protect the world from their leader’s daughter and her psychically powered imagination.

Riley Shanahan as Robotman in “Doom Patrol”: “You were in the movies?”

April Bowlby as Rita Farr in “Doom Patrol”: “Pictures. I was made of the best hair and wardrobe in the business.”

April Bowlby plays Rita Farr, also known as Elasti-woman.

April Bowlby: “She was a Hollywood star from the ’50s who got into a terrible accident that changed the molecular construction in her body. When she gets upset or flustered, she now blobs out and has no control over her body. She’s like plasma, essentially.”

Alimi Ballard as Joshua Clay in “Doom Patrol”: “So you want to become a superhero?”

April Bowlby as Rita Farr in “Doom Patrol: “Is it wrong to desire mastery of one’s limbs?”

April Bowlby: “But in season two, with the introduction of Dorothy Spinner, we actually have to come together because Dorothy is an incredible character that has the ability to breathe magic into anything she sees. It can be for good or it can be for bad. She has the ability to destroy the world.”

Riley Shanahan as Robotman in “Doom Patrol”: “Is she really that dangerous?”

