‘Don’t Let Go’ star David Oyelowo talks new thriller

Have you ever wished you could go back in time to change something that happened? In the new movie “Don’t Let Go,” the past and the present are happening at the same time. Deco caught up with the star of the film, David Oyelowo, to figure out what’s going on.

Storm Reid (as Ashley): “I don’t understand.”

David Oyelowo (as Jack Radcliff): “There’s a crime that, in your time, hasn’t yet happened.”

They say one day can change everything, but in “Don’t Let Go,” it’s a little more complicated than that.

David Oyelowo (as Jack Radcliff): “What’s the date today?”

Storm Reid (as Ashley): “It’s June 25.”

David Oyelowo (as Jack Radcliff): “Believe it or not, I’m sitting right here — two weeks in the future.”

David Oyelowo plays Jack Radcliff, a police officer who thinks he’s lost everything after his brother, sister-in-law and niece are brutally murdered, but then something even crazier happens.

David Oyelowo (as Jack Radcliff): “Who is this?”

Storm Reid (as Ashley): “Who do you think it is?”

David Oyelowo: “He suddenly gets a phone call from his niece. Somehow, time has split, and she is calling him from two weeks before her murder.”

Jack’s niece is played by Storm Reid, and Jack will do whatever it takes to save her.

David Oyelowo (as Jack Radcliff): “You’re not gonna die. I’m not gonna let that happen.”

The thing about “Don’t Let Go” is that it doesn’t really fit inside any one box. There are Sci-Fi elements with the whole time and alternate realities thing, but it’s also got tons of suspense.

David Oyelowo: “It’s a kind of a genre-defying film centered around an unconventional love story.”

I mean, if you need more proof that it’s probably going to be scary, just listen to the music.

If that made you think of “Get Out,” it’s no coincidence. Blumhouse Productions is the company behind both films, and in the last couple of years, they’ve been flipping the horror genre on its head.

David Oyelowo: “What Blumhouse do, which I think is incredibly innovative and clever, is that they get filmmakers they like and they empower them to tell the story they want to tell.”

As for “Don’t Let Go,” David said you’re gonna wanna pay attention during this one. Otherwise, you might miss something important.

David Oyelowo: “There are so many Easter eggs throughout the film that sort of bring it together by the end. I’ve watched it with a few audiences, and there’s a lot of ‘Ahhh’ going on.”

“Don’t Let Go” will hit theaters on Friday.

