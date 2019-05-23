Don’t have a cow — dress like one! Cow print is in style this season

In the words of Bart Simpson: “Don’t have a cow, man.” But we’re here to tell you — go ahead, have one. We’re checking out a fashion trend that’ll keep you calm, cool and cow-llected.

This is one udderly irresistible fashion trend.

Moooooove over to make way for cow print.

Candy Woolley, designer: “Animal print is always in style no matter the time of the year, but right now — spring and summer — cow print is the print.”

How do we know it’s especially in? Well, first, how dare you question us?

But second, celebs like Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Dua Lipa are rocking the look.

And you can, too!

To milk the style for all it’s worth, we met up with SoFlo accessory designer and maker, Candy Woolley.

Candy Woolley: “We can make your dream a reality when it comes to style. Everything we handcraft is using the best quality materials, things that will last you a lifetime.”

The cool thing about cow print is that you have so many options to work with.

Candy Woolley: “It’s a neutral print, and you can wear it with so many different colors. You can wear it with different outfits. You can dress them up or dress them down.”

You can also wear different colors of cow print, whether it’s the usual black and white or brown cow, or even something like turquoise.

Cow print nails are also in style, thanks to Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner.

Damarys Nails in Coral Gables is familiar with this bovine bonanza.

Claudia Valverde, vice president: “We definitely see clients that come in here with inspiration from celebrities. Definitely the Kardashian family being one of them.”

Creating the nail art begins with a wet manicure.

From there, they apply a base coat, then the base color.

Claudia Valverde: “We have a little palette. We put the colors on the palette, and we start painting. It’s like an art class!”

Once class is dismissed, you’ve got yourself cow print nail art!

Amy Sedeno, customer: “I love the look. I love the nails. This is perfect for spring and perfect for someone who loves animals, like me.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Candy Woolley

305-319-1230

https://candywoolley.com/

Damarys Nails

388 Minorca Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-775-2759

http://damarysnails.com/

