Donnie Wahlberg, Omarion revealed ahead of ‘Masked Singer’ Season 2 finale

This season’s “Masked Singer” finale is just days away. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the singing competition showed up with bigger and better costumes … and stars. Plus, there was a new kid, I mean character, on the block.

Jenny McCarthy: “Wow, Season 5, game changing season.”

And then there were three on “The Masked Singer.”

Black Swan (singing): “Heading for your love.”

Black Swan, the Piglet, and Chameleon are the last ones standing.

Audience: “Take it off!”

The latest to get the boot: Yeti, aka Omarion.

Omarion: “It was a great experience. I really enjoyed myself.”

For the singer-songwriter, the biggest challenge wasn’t keeping the secret that he was actually on the show. It was the wardrobe.

Omarion: “I definitely had this heavy 60-pound suit on, and every night, it was something different, you know. I’m like, ‘Oh, my goodness, my mic’s falling off. I got to put my helmet on. My arms is 10 feet long.'”

Season 5 has been a crazy ride for everyone. There have been wild cards, huge reveals, including big-time actors and singers.

Don’t forget about the showbiz icon.

Jenny McCarthy: “Kermit the Frog!”

There was even a family member.

Judges: “Oh, no.”

Cluedle-Doo wasn’t a contestant, but he popped in with extra clues, and he ruffled a few feathers.

Cluedle-Doo (singing): “Oh, come on!”

But who knew ‘Doo had a clue about singing?

Cluedle-Doo (singing): “Well, I tried to tell you so, but I guess you didn’t know.”

This bird’s got pipes!

Cluedle-Doo (singing): “Watch my flow. Here I go.”

So, who was the feathered friend?

Judges/audience: “Take it off! Take it off! Take it off!”

Donnie Wahlberg!

Jenny McCarthy: “Oh, my God!”

Former New Kid on the Block, and- judge Jenny McCarthy’s husband.

Jenny McCarthy: “I didn’t recognize my husband’s voice.”

Only one show left for Season 5. Next week we find out who gets the Golden Mask trophy.

