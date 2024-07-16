(CNN) — Donna Kelce’s son, Travis, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, aren’t the only ones getting attention because of a love story.

Mama Kelce, as she is affectionately known, has been cast in the upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

The announcement was made via a social media video in which Kelce joined the film’s stars, Tyler Hynes and Hunter King.

Kelce reportedly will play the manager of Kansas City BBQ restaurant in the movie.

Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Chiefs. Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, Chiefs Guard Trey Smith, Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Defensive End George Karlaftis will also have roles in the original film, acccording to a press release posted on the team’s site. More players are expected to be announced to make appearances.

Actors Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Richard Riehle and Christine Ebersole will also star.

“Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Richard Riehle and Christine Ebersole are the perfect acting MVPs to round out the family of Chiefs superfans at the heart of our story,” Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president, programming for Hallmark Media said. “After we announced the movie, fan excitement reached a fever pitch – with Coach Reid, Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire and George Karlaftis getting into the game with us, viewers will have even more to cheer about.”

The story revolves around Derrick, played by Hynes, who is director of Fan Engagement for the Chiefs and meets Alana Higman, played by King, who believes her family’s lifelong love of the Chiefs makes them the shoo-in to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” context.

