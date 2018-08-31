The doctor is in — and his name is Domhnall Gleeson. The “Star Wars” and “Revenant” actor has a new drama hitting theaters called “The Little Stranger.” Deco got a little strange with the star.

Domhnall Gleeson has the cure to what ails you, in “The Little Stranger.” He stars as Faraday, a doctor in 20th century England who cares for a family living in a prominent old estate.

Domhnall Gleeson (as Faraday): “When I saw the house again 30 years later, I could hardly comprehend the change in the place.”

Faraday is absolutely infatuated with this home that he’s never even lived in.

Domhnall Gleeson: “In the house, he sees everything he wants. It’s aspirational, you know? The grandeur of the house, the sense of privilege of being of the house.”

And as he begins getting closer to the family, weird things start to happen.

Ruth Wilson (as Caroline Ayres): “Betty, what are you doing here?”

Alison Pargeter (as Betty): “You rang for me, miss?”

Ruth Wilson (as Caroline Ayres): “I did not.”

Creeepyyyy. Faraday makes it clear that he doesn’t believe in the supernatural — and neither does Domhnall.

Domhnall Gleeson: “I’m pretty pragmatic, but I think the really interesting thing to me is that I don’t believe in ghosts, and yet I have sat in a house by myself at night and been terrified by noises that I can’t explain.”

Speak for yourself!

Will Poulter (as Roderick Ayres): “There’s something evil in this house.”

Domhnall will also be reprising his role next year in “Star Wars: Episode IX.” So will the late Carrie Fisher, thanks to unused footage from a previous movie.

Domhnall Gleeson: “I miss her. I didn’t get to know her very well. I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with her, but she was just an amazing person.”

And while giving General Leia a proper send-off will give fans some closure, we asked her co-star how he’s going to feel about it.

Domhnall Gleeson: “The personal for me overrides the feeling of what it would be like professionally and what it’ll be like in the movie. I don’t think I’ll know about that until I see it, which, obviously, I’m looking forward to but won’t happen for a while.”

“The Little Stranger” is currently spooking moviegoers in wide release.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.